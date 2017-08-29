Nate Stanley got the news from Kirk Ferentz last Thursday. The sophomore will be Iowa's starting quarterback against Wyoming this Saturday. When Stanley found out he quickly called his dad then got to work on the Cowboys. His teammates like what they've seen so far.
“Nate” Stanley ready to lead Hawkeyes
-
Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets
-
Predators are the latest NHL betting long shot to take a run at the Stanley Cup
-
Fuller Brush salesman still knocking despite dying profession
-
Trial delayed for Illinois man charged in Iowa killing
-
Teen who allegedly choked mom’s ex-boyfriend to death to stop attack is charged
-
-
Bridge re-dedicated in honor of “cop’s cop” killed in the line of duty
-
How you can become a Chef anywhere in the U.S. by training in the Q.C.A.
-
Centennial Bridge to be re-dedicated in honor of fallen Illinois officer
-
Back to Back Champs: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup
-
Democratic senator from Des Moines running for governor
-
-
Former Iowa and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding helps unveil new playground at Hayes Elementary
-
Boulton calls out Reynolds during Davenport stop on campaign trail
-
Centennial Bridge to be re-named in honor of trooper killed in the line of duty