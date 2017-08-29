How to donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

“Nate” Stanley ready to lead Hawkeyes

Posted 11:13 pm, August 29, 2017, by

Nate Stanley got the news from Kirk Ferentz last Thursday.  The sophomore will be Iowa's starting quarterback against Wyoming this Saturday.  When Stanley found out he quickly called his dad then got to work on the Cowboys.  His teammates like what they've seen so far.