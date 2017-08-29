Morrison Institute of Tech building center aimed to inspire innovation

MORRISON, Illinois — Northeast of the Quad Cities, a technical school is building a learning center that will bridge the gap between students and the real-world workforce.

Morrison Institute of Technology is building an 8,000 square foot Innovation Center on its campus, according to a statement from the school. In the Innovation Center, Morrison Tech plans to unite regional businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans and Tech students alike.

According to the statement, the center will be “the largest of its kind in Illinois.”

“The center will foster collaboration and creativity, it will be a place where ideas are explored, discoveries are made and dreams are pursued,” said Morrison Tech President Chris Scott.

The center will work to meet the needs of the workforce and be a place of growth for smaller manufacturers. One of the draws will be access to equipment that may not be widely available.

It will have manufacturing equipment, robotics and electronics labs, CNC equipment, a construction technology lab, traditional manufacturing equipment, woodworking and metalworking equipment, welding equipment, forging equipment and casting space.

