Fish and tree sales to benefit Rock Island County conservation efforts

ROCK ISLAND — If you dig fishing and forestry, you may be interested in a pair of sales the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District is holding this fall.

The SWCD has kicked off its annual Fall Native Tree Sale, which makes native trees, shrubs, grasses and flowers available to anyone in the Quad Cities region. Orders for plants will be taken through Sept. 15, with pick up on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at the SWCD office at 3020 1st Avenue in Milan.

The tree order form is available at www.rockislandswcd.org or call to have one mailed. For questions contact the SWCD staff at 309-764-1486, Ext. 3.

If you’re more interested in angling than forestry, the SWCD is also hosting a fall fish sale for pond stocking. Available species include catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish, and minnows. In addition, sterile triploid grass carp can be ordered as a biological method to control vegetation.

Orders for fish will be taken through Friday, Oct. 20 with pick up on Oct. 30 at 7 a.m. at the office.