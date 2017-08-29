Central beats Wildcats 3 games to 1.
Central best rival North
-
Lancers, Blue Devils honor veterans before doubleheader split
-
West sweeps North Scott in Softball
-
Pleasant Valley Sb beats Central
-
Bettendorf cruises to postseason win
-
Davenport Central excited for new season
-
-
Central DeWitt beats Northeast in baseball
-
Northeast beats Central DeWitt for first time since 1982
-
First annual Doggie Dash 5k relocates to Elks Lodge
-
Home on West 13th Street in Davenport hit by gunfire overnight
-
Bettendorf Soccer is headed back to the State tournament
-
-
Quad Cities Red Cross volunteers head to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
-
Police on site at Assumption High School for reported “threat”
-
Kevin Kurth wins the 4A Long Jump