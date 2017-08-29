Cambridge schools expands dual college credit program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—Seniors at Cambridge High School are also getting started with their first year of college, through the school’s dual credit program.

“We decided that we wanted to be able to provide the dual enrollment and dual credit to a lot of our students. (It helps) them get a jump start on their college education,” says Cambridge High School counselor, Lisa Miller.

This is the first time professors from Western Illinois University are participating in the program. The high school already has a partnership with Black Hawk College, offering at least 5 college level classes to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Right now, the class offered by WIU is a pilot program and only offers an English Composition I class to seniors.

“It’s not an introduction to English course it’s not an introduction to writing course this is a course that will equip (students) to have the skill set to whatever it is that they want to do.” Says WIU Professor, Mark Mossman.

A chance to cut down college costs, Students pay $300 dollars to enroll in the class but with good grades they can get half the money back.

“A program like this really allows us to get into the high schools and not just offers classes to students, but provide opportunities for them to engage with professors and experience university course work,” says WIU’s Kristi Mindrup.

Both the university and the high school plans to add more classes to the program after this year.