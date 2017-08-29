6th ranked Bettendorf cruises past 15th tanked Clinton 3 games to none.
Bettendorf Volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Bettendorf soccer cruise in substate opener
-
Hundreds of Quad-City area Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan
-
How you can help abuse survivors at Saturday’s ‘Fill the Truck’ event
-
Hidden in the woods of Galena is a place where adventure never ends
-
Bettendorf Softball sweeps North Scott
-
-
Bettendorf makes Quarterfinal statement
-
Bettendorf Soccer is headed back to the State tournament
-
Bettendorf boys edge P.V. in PK’s
-
P.V. softball sweeps rival Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf races to State title in SMR
-
-
Bettendorf Soccer wins third place game at state
-
Bettendorf edges Assumption with last minute goal
-
New Faces ready to lead Bettendorf Football