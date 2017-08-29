× Bent River Brewing and the Rock Island Arsenal AUSA teaming up to help veterans

ROCK ISLAND — Does romping around with golden retriever puppies while drinking beer and maybe mixing in some yoga poses all for a good cause sound like fun to you?

If so, you’re going to want to head over to Bent River Brewing in Rock Island on Sept. 16. The Rock Island Arsenal Chapter of the Association of the United States Army will be hosting a fundraiser for the RIA AUSA Chapter and Puppy Jake Foundation that day from 9 a.m. to noon.

For a $10 wristband entry, participants will have the option to interact with a group of four-month old golden retriever puppies that are being trained to act as future service dogs for military veterans, participate in an optional yoga class provided by Indigo Yoga and enjoy $3 pints of their favorite Bent River craft beer.

Two separate yoga classes will be offered at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. that are limited to 25 participants per class with pre-registration required via email at contact.ria@ausa.org.

This is an opportunity to support local Soldiers, veterans, their families through the professional association of the U.S. Army while learning more about how service dogs restore independence for wounded veterans. Please share on all community calendars and contact Julie Johnson, RIA AUSA Chapter President at contact.ria@ausa.org for more information.