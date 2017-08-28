× We Need YOUR Questions for the Organizers of Kewanee Hog Days!

It’s been a Labor Day Weekend tradition since 1954 and this year, as they say “The Party Rolls On!”

The 63rd Annual Kewanee Hog Days take place September 1st through 4th, 2017.

The day before the party starts, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is having “Breakfast With…” Mike Komnick, Vice Chairperson of Hog Days. Eric and Mike will be at Cerno’s Bar and Grill, 213 W. 3rd Street in Kewanee, Illinois on Thursday, August 31st during Good Morning Quad Cities.



This “Breakfast With…” comes after a morning at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, going live in kayaks on Lake Potter in Rock Island to promote last weekend’s Floatzilla, speaking about Iowa’s own budget battle with Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam at Hickory Garden Family Restaurant in Davenport, and discussing the controversial school funding bill with Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson at Country Style in East Moline.

