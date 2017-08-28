× School funding overhaul fails in Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on Illinois lawmakers’ efforts to approve a school funding overhaul:

An education funding overhaul has failed in the Illinois House, leaving money for more than 800 districts uncertain.

Lawmakers voted 46-61 Monday on a plan that would have provided general state aid to districts for the first time this academic year. The measure needed 71 yes votes.

Legislators have been unable to agree on a way to fund schools. The plan debated Monday was hammered out by legislative leaders in closed-door meetings. It would’ve increased money for all districts and created a $75 million tax credit program for people who donate to private school scholarships.

Many Democrats and some Republicans opposed the tax credit. Other lawmakers said the measure was a “bailout” for Chicago schools and spent money Illinois doesn’t have.

Lawmakers were meeting in private Monday night to try to determine next steps.