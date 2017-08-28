Reporter shares photo of dogs left behind as family flees flood

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

DICKINSON, Texas — It is a heartbreaking picture that shows the devastation caused by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared a picture that shows two dogs sitting in a boat in Dickinson, Texas.

The dogs apparently had to be left behind when their owners had to evacuate due to flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.

In a comment on his Instagram post, Lavandera provided an update. “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”