× Rain chances look slim to none in the days ahead

A few instability storms popped up on schedule this afternoon bringing some halfway decent rainfall in spots. Any leftover showers out there will quickly end this evening giving way to some broken cloudiness the rest of the night. However, this moisture will likely lead to some patchy fog again in spots before sunrise dropping visibility near zero. Lows tonight will drop around the upper 50s.

By Tuesday, the fog will lift giving way to partly sunny skies and highs around the upper 70s. Still noticing enough instability east of the river to set off a passing shower of sprinkle. Coverage looks very widely scattered in nature.

Skies will remain pretty tranquil for the rest of the week including the upcoming Labor Day weekend. I do see a weak front arriving Thursday morning with no worse than a few broken clouds. Same holds true on Saturday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, high will range between 75 to 80 degrees through the rest of the work week with warmer 80s for the Labor Day weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

