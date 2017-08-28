Mississippi Valley Regional Blood center needs donors to support inventory needs in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood center has been asked to help support blood inventory needs in Houston and the surrounding area following Hurricane Harvey.

The storm is estimated to have cost more than 1,000 donations due to cancelled blood drives and donors who are unable to make it to their appointments.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood will need to schedule as many donors as possible to continue joining this national effort to support the blood supply in Texas.

"Anything that we can do here in our community to make sure that our inventory levels are up we know that they're losing thousands and thousands of units," said Holly Yates, Associate Director at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

MVRBC shipped blood components to Texas on Monday, August 28th and continue to offer support for the next few months.