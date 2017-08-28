Illinois Governor Rauner signs two bills into law concerning immigration and automatic voter registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois--- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed two bills into law during his visit to Chicago Monday, August 28.

One of which establishes an automatic voter registration program for the state.

"We need to do everything we can to knock down barriers and move hurtles for all those who are eligible to vote," says Governor Rauner.

The bill, SB 1933 is designed to automatically register people to vote when they apply for a driver's license or state identification card at the Department of Motor Vehicle's office or other state agency.

The governor issued an amendatory veto to a similar piece of legislation last year because of concerns of potential voter fraud.

"The general assembly came together worked with us, made the changes that we were recommending and now we have a good, strong piece of legislation that makes it easier for everyone who is eligible to vote to be able to vote," says Rauner.

The Governor also signed the TRUST Act, a law that makes it illegal for law enforcement to stop, arrest, or detain a person because of their immigration status. Instead detainment will require a warrant issued by a judge.

The TRUST Act reinforces a federal court ruling after courts found that immigration detainer orders from the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement are illegal.