× Hearing scheduled for Davenport Schools Superintendent

DAVENPORT — After months of investigating, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has ordered a hearing for Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.

Dr. Tate, who was being investigated for illegally dipping into the district’s reserves, has been charged with the following:

Failing to comply with state law, in violation of 282 Iowa Administrative Code rule 25.3(6)(m)

Willfully departing from or failing to conform to the minimum standards of acceptable and prevailing educational practice in Iowa, in violation of 282 Iowa Administrative Code rule 25.3(8)(a)

You can see the full Notice of Hearing here.