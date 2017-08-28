Former Iowa and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding helps unveil new playground at Hayes Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A former Iowa Hawkeye spent Monday helping local elementary students break in a new playground and green house.

Nate Kaeding, alongside UnitedHealthcare, cut the ribbon to unveil new equipment, including a new swing set and fresh landscaping, at Davenport's Hayes Elementary School.

The grounds also feature a new 100-square-foot greenhouse, where students will help to plant their own food.

"This new playground equipment and greenhouse will help students live healthier lives by being active and growing healthy foods," said Rob Broomfield, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

The additions at the school came to fruition after UnitedHealthcare donated $20,000 to Kaeding's program through the Dreambuilders Foundation, a non-profit organization that works with pro athletes across the country to help financially disadvantaged and physically and mentally-challenged kids receive the items, opportunities, and equipment they need to reach their dreams.

"The other element of Dreambuilders is staying active...make sure a part of their day is getting at least 30-45 minutes of activity in...there's no better place to do it than at the elementary school's playground," said Kaeding.

Kaeding spent nine seasons as a kicker for the San Diego Chargers after a successful college career at the University of Iowa.

