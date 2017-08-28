× Enter to win tickets to Brew Ha Ha

It’s a party for your taste-buds and a great cause! It just wouldn’t be fall in the Quad-Cities without this favorite beer-tasting event! This year, the Jaycees of the Quad Cities are excited to be continuing the tradition of this popular event!

Brew Ha Ha takes place on Saturday, September 16th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA. Tickets are $30.00 per person in advance/$35 at the door (must be 21 or over).

You can count on a variety of fantastic beer to taste from local, regional and national brewers–that’s what Brew Ha Ha is all about. Take a tour of the American brewing landscape–two ounces at a time–from some of the finest brewers. You’ll find some from well-loved places around the QC, while others will offer you something new to sample and sip.

You could win tickets to the event! Just fill out the form below to register to win 4 tickets to the event plus Brewed swag including some local craft beer. Deadline for entry is Monday, September 11th. You must be 21 or older to enter this contest. For complete contest rules, click here.