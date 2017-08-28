Dog jumps into man’s Jeep escaping Texas storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm chaser made a new friend amid Tropical Storm Harvey over the weekend.

Aaron Jayjack was traveling through Runge, Texas on his way back to Austin when the dog, nicknamed "Harvey," jumped into his Jeep. Jayjack shared the story in a video on Twitter, asking for help.

Jayjack said the dog jumped in when he stopped for gas. He was hoping to get back home to pick up his own dogs and wanted help getting "Harvey" back with his owners.

The plea worked, and the dog was reunited with its owners, according to a report by WPVI.