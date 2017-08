Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Davenport plans to sell two of it's buildings for just over $1.5 million.

In their Monday night meeting, the board agreed to sell the old Lincoln Elementary School near downtown for $730,000 and the former school board administration center on Brady St. for nearly $1 million.

A developer hopes to turn the old Lincoln Elementary building into a business, while the former administration building, which used to be a bank, will be turned back into a commercial property.