Two men arrested after shooting in Iowa City Ped Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa-- Three people were hurt in an overnight shooting on the Ped Mall in downtown Iowa City.

Officials were patrolling the pedestrian mall at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, around the time may bars close for the night.

They heard gunshots, and found three victims in the area. All of them are men in their twenties and one was in critical condition. None of the victims are University of Iowa students, but they say with hundreds of people on the mall, it could have been much worse.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says two men are now in police custody, in connection to the shooting.

Authorities said 23-year-old Lamar Wilson of Iowa City faces attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Officers found two firearms in Wilson's possession. Authorities said he admitted to firing several rounds at people in the Ped Mall, striking and injuring three.

Authorities also said 21-year-old Donte Taylor of Cedar Rapids faces a dominion/control of a firearm charge, trafficking in stolen weapons, public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Officials said Donte told them he admitted to having a stolen gun in his possession, to stealing that gun, being a convicted felon and showed signs of intoxication.