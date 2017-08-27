× Our weather is looking pretty dreary for Monday

There hasn’t been much sunshine to speak of on Sunday. In fact, we’ll continue to see a few more showers this evening. By the overnight hours, most of the rain will be gone, and we’ll be left with some cloud cover. Temperatures around the sunrise will be near 60. A little fog is possible as well.

Monday is going to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers popping up during the day. Due to the cloud cover, we’ll only warm up into the low to mid 70s!

However, warmer weather will grace us for the rest of the week. With more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will continue into Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham