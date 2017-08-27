Dozens gather at Schwiebert Park for Q-C Welcoming Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of people gathered at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island for 'A Rally for a Welcoming Quad Cities.'

Organizers say it's a follow- up to their no hate rally earlier this month.

They say the focus for this rally was on a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Speakers included members from LULAC, LGBTQ+, and the NAACP.

"We're here to send a statement saying that the Quad cities is a very welcoming community, that we embrace inclusion and diversity and that we want nothing to do with the divisiveness and the hatred that seems to be bubbling up even more throughout the country," says Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, Rock Island NAACP President.

The rally was hosted by a group called One Human Family Q-C-A.