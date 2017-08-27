Annual Dog Splash raises funds for dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Dozens of dogs and their owners got some last minute summer fun at the pool.

Splash Landing Aquatic Center closed it's season with the annual Doggy Splash.

The event is organized through volunteers with the Crow Creek Dog Park.

For a few hours the pool was only open to man's best friend as owners watched from the side.

"It's just so cool to see the dogs they just have such a great time and they're jumping off the diving board and swimming in the diving well," says Kathy Behncke.

Dog lovers will also get another chance to take their pups out for Dogtoberfest in October.

The event will take place Sunday October 1st from noon until 3:30 p.m. at the Crow Creek Dog Park.