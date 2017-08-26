× Wrapping up the weekend with a few showers and storms

Our Saturday evening is looking pretty nice, but we are going to be watching a few showers and storms develop after midnight and early Sunday morning. This is all thanks to a front that will be approaching us. Due to increased cloud cover, overnight lows will only fall into the low 60s.

More showers and a few storms will pass through during the day on Sunday as this front slowly inches eastward. With the cloud cover and chance for rain, highs will only manage to reach the mid to upper 70s. I expect much of the rain to dissipate late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

However, a few more spotty showers will develop on Monday, and it’s going to stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine will return by Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be warming back up into the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham