Sterling travels to Sycamore and scores a big win over Sycamore. The Spartans ended Sterling's season last year.
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
Sterling Football returns plenty of starters
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
The Score Sunday – Moline SB, Nicholas Baer, Orion Baseball, FCA- Molly Gervase
-
Sterling agency’s last cry for help as budget impasse drags on
-
23 million fewer Americans insured under House GOP bill, says CBO
-
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Morrison Softball, FCA – Mixing the Message
-
Sterling Police search for wanted man in connection to May burglary
-
Illinois House’s vote crucial for local agency and school district
-
Addie Swanson wins 4A 400 Hurdles
-
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
-
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
‘DWTS’ shocking elimination riles fans
-
Cyclones prepare to make big step in 2017