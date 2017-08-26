Riverdale travels to Princeton and scores a 34-18 win.
Riverdale opens season with win over Princeton
-
Orion opens season with win over Hall
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
Wilton beats Tipton by 10
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
-
‘DWTS’ shocking elimination riles fans
-
Score Preview- Galesburg looks to build on record setting season
-
Score Preview – North Scott has new names ready to take over
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
West Branch beats West Liberty
-
-
Oddsmakers set a record-high total for Game 1 of Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals
-
Moline baseball wins Regional with big 7th inning
-
Orion softball sees comeback come up short