Freight House Marketplace celebrates a century in Davenport

DAVENPORT-- The Freight House Marketplace is celebrating one hundred years in Davenport.

On August 26th local businesses brought out the marching band for the occasion.

City Leaders gathered at the Freight House which was built back in 1917.

We have one of the greatest freight house markets in the whole country and there's literally thousands of people here today, it's amazing," says Davenport Mayor Klipsch.

Back then railroad companies would build the freight station to house offices, a warehouse and loading docks.

Now it's now to several local businesses and the Freight House Farmers Market.