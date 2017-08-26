Free seminar helps immigrants become citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- People gathered at the World Relief center in Moline to take a step towards becoming a U.S Citizen.

A seminar at the World Relief in Moline partnered up with the New Americans Initiative and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee rights (ICIRR) to host an immigration seminar.

"We are providing them all the resources they need to get before getting their citizenship," says NAI coordinator, Nana Ouro-Agoro.

The seminar provided resources including benefits on becoming a citizen, eligibility screenings and the application process.

Ouro-Agoro says the seminars help legal residents figure out where they are on the path to citizenship and provide them with tools such as ESL classes and services.

The program is funded through the NAI. The NAI is a non profit partnership with ICIRR to help legal permanent residents through the process of citizenship for free.