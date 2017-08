× Crash topples car in Moline, sending two to the hospital

MOLINE, Illinois– Two people are in the hospital tonight after a crash near the intersection of 13th Ave. and 27th St. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Moline Police say two people driving in the same car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A second car was also involved; no word on any injuries to the driver/passengers in that vehicle.

Traffic in the area was briefly re-routed.