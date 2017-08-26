Clinton scores 28 points in their win over Davenport West.
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
West sweeps North Scott in Softball
-
Overnight gunfire reported in west Davenport
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Soccer, NASCAR, FCA
-
Davenport home struck by gunfire
-
Home on West 13th Street in Davenport hit by gunfire overnight
-
-
Clinton man sentenced for child pornography charges
-
Proposals to open two fast food restaurants in Davenport presented to city staff
-
Assumption softball closes in on MAC title with sweep of West
-
UPDATE: Victims identified in rural Clinton county death investigation
-
Davenport man suffers serious injuries in Sunday shooting
-
-
Body found burning in west Davenport neighborhood
-
Davenport man killed in early Sunday morning hit-and-run
-
Orion softball sees comeback come up short