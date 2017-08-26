Alleman wins their home opener over Peoria Notre Dame 23-6.
Alleman post big win on the road
Geneseo Baseball claims Regional Gold
Warren earns walk off win over Alleman
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
Galesburg splits with Quincy to earn share of WB6 Championship
Alleman sees their fine season come to an end
Pleasant Valley wins home opener
Cubs manager Joe Maddon wins 1,000th game
Predators are the latest NHL betting long shot to take a run at the Stanley Cup
Mercer County earns comeback Sectional win
Moline baseball wins Regional with big 7th inning
Rock Island girls win 4th straight Western Big 6 Title
Assumption SB cruise to opening win
Muscatine SB battles back to win in last at bat