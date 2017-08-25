Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Goose Lake, Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa- Week one of the high school football season continues Friday, August 25, but the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is already thinking ahead to week two, Friday, September 1.

On September 1, News 8's Angie Sharp will be at Northeast High School in Goose Lake, Iowa. The Rebels take on Bellevue High School that night.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders to be there before 6 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., that works too! The football team is not needed. We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m.

We are starting a challenge on the pep rallies as well. We want each school to come up with their best 'Pre-Game Pep Rally' signs for the morning. We'd like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes from the station.

Hopefully, Northeast High School has just as much school spirit as Orion did! Parents and community members are invited to come out on September 1st as well.