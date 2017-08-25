× Today on NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Crafted QC Joins the News 8 at 11am Crew

Every now and then, we like to bring in a special guest for our weekly craft segment, Nailed It Or Failed It, on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

Today, we are happy to have Mary Talbert, the Owner of Crafted QC in downtown Davenport, joining us to show us how to make a unique craft while telling us about a unique event happening this weekend.

It will be a surprise what we’re making, but we can go ahead and give you all the details about OMG Beckyfest, the first festival hosted by Crafted QC. It takes place tonight, August 25th, from 4pm to Sunset then again tomorrow, August 26th, from 11am to 5pm in the green space on East Second Street between Crafted QC and the RiverCenter.

To learn more about OMG Beckyfest, click here and be sure to tune into WQAD News 8 at 11am to meet Mary and see the cool craft we’re making this week!