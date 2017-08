Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who we are: Sister Wife

What our music is: Mix of soul, R&B, and a little bit of folk

What sets our music apart from the rest: “We're a two piece, that's probably the biggest thing..." "We're not scared to go beyond what we usually do. Tonight it sounds very like Prince-y very 80s sounding cheesy pop rock... we're not scared to switch it up."

