× Scattered showers for the later half of the weekend.

A pretty decent late August day as once again temperatures did not get out of the 70s in many areas. This will lead to great conditions this evening for High School Football as temperatures will be hovering in the 60s. Overnight temperatures will dip around the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday is still your weekend’s best with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees. That night into Sunday is when a system pulls in from the west. This will bring the next round scattered showers on Sunday, which may linger into Monday as the system is expected to stall. Highs both days will only be in the 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here