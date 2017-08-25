Signs in abundance for Week 1 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois- August 18, the Good Morning Quad Cities crew announced Orion High School as our first pep rally of the season, and boy did they show up Friday, August 25!

The Chargers take on Hall High School (Spring Valley Hall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Field. Before their game though, the school took part in The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

Students started showing up as early as 5 a.m., and by the time the band and cheerleaders started performing, more than 100 students were there at 6 a.m.

We're also starting a new competition this year. We want students to make signs in preparation of the event, and we'll show them off to you live during GMQC. Friday, Taylor Werkheiser won a $25 Visa gift card from Bank Orion.

Friday, September 1, the GMQC crew heads up to Goose Lake, Iowa to visit Northeast High School. The Rebels take on Bellevue High School later that night. To see more information on how to get involved in that pep rally, click on the link above.

We need just one more high school for the 2017 season as well. To submit your high school, click this link!