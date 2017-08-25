Moline police investigating car crash, stemming from domestic disturbance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Moline police are investigating a car crash that flipped a vehicle on its side.

It happened on 48th Street A, just down the hill from Wilson Junior High school.

Police say they were originally called to a domestic disturbance nearby, and saw a black Dodge Charger speed away. They say they didn't chase it because of public safety.

Soon after, the car crashed into the woods.

Three people were inside, and all three were taken to the hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

No word on their condition. Stay tuned to News 8 and wqad.com for updates on this developing story.