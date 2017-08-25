Local Red Cross volunteers to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Local Red Cross volunteers are heading to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief.

The American Red Cross has a massive relief effort plan ahead of the hurricane heading towards the United States.

Hundreds of volunteers are heading to Texas with enough supplies to support more than 20,000 people.

Eight of those volunteers are from the Quad City area.

"When our neighbors across the country call for major things like the hurricane, these volunteers step forward, they are so dedicated they are the first to raise their hand and say I'll go," said Amber Wood, Executive Director, American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois.

The Red Cross expects to deploy more volunteers over the weekend as the hurricane reaches land.