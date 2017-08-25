DOT warns I-74 drivers to ‘expect long delays’ heading into Illinois

Illinois-bound traffic is backing up on the Interstate 74 Bridge.

Before 8 a.m. drivers trying to get across the bridge met heavy congestion.

A witness said it looked like there was a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Illinois-bound lanes.

By 8:05 a.m. Iowa DOT traffic cameras showed traffic backing up to Middle Road. Around 8:40 a.m., traffic was moving, but a sign in the area said “SLOW TRAFFIC AHEAD” and “EXPECT LONG DELAYS.”

