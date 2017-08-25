× Driver crashes trying to pass on US 67 south of the QC, police say

ALEXIS, Illinois — A driver was taken to the hospital after overturning her car on US 67 and ending up in a field.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said that the driver was passing in a “no-passing” zone when she saw two cars coming toward her. She over-corrected and the car ended up rolling.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 25th, just two miles away from Alexis, Illinois.

The driver was conscious after the crash and was taken to a Galesburg hospital, according to the sheriff’s Department.

The Illinois State Police is handling the crash investigation.