Children’s storybook theme nature trail destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois-- Once upon a time you could walk down the Storybook nature trail and read the Hungry Caterpillar.

But around August 22nd city leaders discovered the trail had been vandalized.

The nature trail featured around 30 plexi glass posts that read a story. More than 20 of the posts were destroyed.

"People can still utilize the trail but the actual story book trail is shutdown while we make repairs and decide what we're going to do," says Mayor Bill Wescott.

Wescott says the vandals could have used bats, rocks, and other objects to break down the plexi glass.

The nature trail was first opened last year. The city partnered up with the University of Illinois Extension program to bring the first storybook trail to Illinois.

Local eagle scouts volunteered to help build the posts for the community.

Schools around the area then would take students down to the trail. The story told on the posts would teach students a lesson on the nature life around the trail.

"There were stories about different animals and characters that relate to the prairie plots and the open spaces," says Wescott.

The City is asking anyone with information concerning the vandalism to contact Rock Falls police.