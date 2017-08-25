× Breakfast Best Original Fully Cooked Sausage pulled from stores due to contamination concerns

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) –Approximately 1,134 pounds of Breakfast Best Original Fully Cooked Sausage Patties product that was distributed to a limited number of Aldi’s stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa are being recalled because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the frozen sausage product.

Sixty-three cases of Breakfast Best Original Fully Cooked Sausage Patties product were distributed to Aldi stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa on August 17.

Breakfast Best Original Fully Cooked Sausage Patties, sold frozen, in 32 ounce bags, bearing UPC number 041498162436, Sell By date 05-15-2018. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “17479T” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Individuals who believe they may have Listeriosis should seek advice from a physician.

Persons in the higher-risk categories — older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns — who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Any consumer who has purchased this item should return the product to the place of purchase to get a full refund. Consumers with inquiries should contact Fair Oaks Farms, toll-free, at (800) 528-8615, extension 4116