‘Alternating Currents’ brings a variety of talent to downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT - The 'Alternating Currents' festival had it's first day of activities in Davenport.

"This is showcasing all the music and the talent we have here in the Quad Cities," said Rusty Unterzuber, concert goer.

For Unterzuber, he's seen festivals come and go in the Quad Cities throughout the years and thinks this one will stick.

"River Roots wasn't sustainable and this is just a neat uptick to bring more people, more music and more excitement to Downtown Davenport," said Unterzuber.

The festival is taking the place of River Roots, the hope is to bring more revenue into the businesses downtown.

With over 50 acts, you can find everything from comedy shows, to film screenings, to artists turning the streets of Davenport into a work of art.

"It's really just to reconnect, it'd be cool to win a couple bucks but really it's just fun and worth it to sit with these girls and talk to them," said Emily Menke, chalk artist.

A $15 wristband gets you into almost any performance you want. Some exceptions include Ben Folds’ concert at the Adler and some shows at the River Music Experience.