The Latest: Owner of Powerball store giving cut to charity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts:

The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he’s donating the store’s $50,000 prize to several local charities.

Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

He says once they heard that the winning ticket was sold Wednesday afternoon, store workers looked it up on the surveillance video and believe the winner was a middle-aged woman.

Bolduc says they’re happy for the customer, and happy for the charities.

The lottery says the winner still had not come forward as of midmorning Thursday.