The cool side of summer continues through the rest of this month

The cool side of summer continues! The clouds.. mixed in with some afternoon sun certainly took care of that as temperatures did not get out of the 70s for most. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy tonight as overnight lows once again drop around the lower 50s.

Not much of a change expected heading into Friday as skies will have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s. Conditions for Friday night football even better!! Temperatures throughout the game will be hovering in the 60s.

That leads us to the weekend’s best as Saturday will see more sun than clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Developing on Sunday a few showers will be pushing in as a system moves in from the west. This system will meander around the two state into early next week keeping a small chance for showers in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

