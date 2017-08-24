SINCE 1855: Why you should consider heading to the 162nd Bureau County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 162nd Annual Bureau County Fair is in full swing in Princeton, Illinois. Whether you like rides, food, livestock shows, or grandstand events (the Oak Ridge Boys perform tonight and tickets are still available), there is something for anyone of any age.

"The community gets behind this and it’s just a yearly thing," said Gary Monier, Fair President. "Everybody looks forward to it. It’s a big thing.'

On Thursday, August 24th, WQAD News 8 had "Breakfast With..." Monier live during Good Morning Quad Cities. This week's breakfast was provided by Four and Twenty Cafe, which is located less than a mile away from the fairgrounds. Owner Pam Horwitz and Wanda Nelson opened the restaurant five years ago and have a unique story about its start:

Monier gave News 8's Angie Sharp a tour of the fairgrounds, including the livestock barn, which he says is a very important place to visit if you come to the fair. Here's why:

It's not easy work to keep a fair going for 162 years, especially with cuts to the state budget. Gary explains how they're able to stay successful in the video link at the top of the page.

For a full schedule for the Bureau County Fair, click here.

To learn more about Four and Twenty Cafe, click here.