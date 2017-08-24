Scott County sees 250% uptick in recycling since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- More people are recycling in Scott County thanks to the Single-Stream Recycling program. The idea behind it is that instead of separating all the different type of recyclables, you can put them all into one bin, simplifying the process.

The program launched in August of 2016. Since its debut recycling has gone up more than 250% in the county. Participation in the program is at 82%.

As far as the country's greenest states, Iowa ranks No. 38 and Illinois falls in at No. 24, according to a report by Wallet Hub.