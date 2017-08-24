Officials in Moline will be wearing a lot of pink in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- First responders are teaming up with Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities to help in the fight against cancer.

In October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, police, firefighters, and city employees will be wearing pink shirts in support of those affected by cancer. It's all part of the #PinkPatchProject.

You can join in the effort too, and buy a shirt, which benefits Gilda's Club. The shirts will feature the police, fire or city logos.

"I don`t think I've ever talked to anyone who doesn't know someone who`s suffered through cancer," said Interim Chief of Police John Hitchcock. "Gilda`s Club is an important part of our community - all the funds and all the work they do stays in our community. So when we were looking for someone to partner with for this initiative, they were a natural."

Click here to order a shirt. Shirts will be available for order through September 22nd.