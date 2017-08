× Liquor store in Illinois sells $2M Powerball ticket

JOLIET, Illinois — A liquor store in Joliet sold a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday night.

The ticket, which was purchased at Highland Liquors, 1619 E. Cass St., matched five of the six numbers, plus the PowerPlay number.

Because they sold the ticket, Highland Liquors will receive a bonus of $20,000, or 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.