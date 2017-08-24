× For Texans, this weekend’s storm is already being compared to Tropical Storm Allison

Tropical Storm Harvey is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico with Hurricane Warnings now in effect for parts of the Texas coast. Ominous computer forecasts show Harvey stalling out as it moves into the state, possibly dumping 10-20 inches of rainfall over this upcoming weekend. In a worse-case scenario, up to 25 inches may fall. If that occurs, especially around the densely-populated Houston metro, it could be disastrous.

In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison came ashore in almost the same spot where Harvey is forecast to strike. That storm brought up to 30 inches of rainfall, inundating much of the Houston area causing more than $8 Billion in damage as more than 70,000 homes were flooded. In addition to the water-inundation, 23 people died in Texas alone. This forecast track has the storm stalling out over the coast…a very ominous solution to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Here are a few images from 2001 when Houston went underwater.