West encouraged by the numbers game

Davenport West enters 2017 with increased numbers and plenty of enthusiasm. The Falcons went 0-9 last season, but lost 2 games by a total of 2 points and were in several others. 3rd year head coach Justin Peters feel his team is ready to make a step foward this fall.
